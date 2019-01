Man shot in thigh in South Shore

A man was shot Monday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 26-year-old victim was in the 2500 block of East 78th Street at 10:39 a.m. when someone got out of a dark SUV with a semi-automatic handgun and fired multiple times, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left thigh and was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.