Man shot in Tri-Taylor

A man was injured in a Tri-Taylor neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the Near West Side.

The man, 25, was standing outside about 12:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Jackson when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police News Affairs Officer Amina Greer said.

He was being treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen at Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, Greer said.