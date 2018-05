Man shot in Waukegan, police investigating

A man in his 20s was shot Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers responded about 1:40 p.m. to the area near McAree Road and Washington Street and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Waukegan police.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department’s tip line at (847)360-9001.