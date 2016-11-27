Man shot in West Englewood

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking west in an alley about 1:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 69th Street when a person fired shots at him from a van that was driving down the alley, Chicago Police said. The van drove west and then south after the shooting.

The man was struck in his right arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

