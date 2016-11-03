Man shot in West Pullman
A man was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side Wednesday evening.
About 8:50 p.m., the 22-year-old was walking in the 11900 block of South Stewart when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm, police said.