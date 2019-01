Man, 18, shot multiple times in Austin

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times Monday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The man walked up to a vehicle about 7:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Monroe when someone inside fired multiple shots that struck him in the hand, armpit and back, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.