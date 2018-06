Man shot multiple times in Back of the Yards

A man was shot multiple times Saturday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk at 7:26 p.m. when a group of three males walked up and fired shots, striking him multiple times in the 5300 block of South Peoria, according to Chicago Police.

The mane was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.