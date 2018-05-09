Man shot multiple times in Gresham

A man who was shot multiple times in the torso in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital Tuesday night, according to Chicago Police.

The 28-year-old man was shot at 10:48 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 88th Street, but was unable to provide details about what happened, police said.

He was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known and police said witnesses were not cooperating. Area South detectives were investigating.