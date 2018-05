Man shot multiple times in Homan Square

A man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 30-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds at 3:11 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.