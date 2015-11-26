Man shot multiple times in Maywood

A man was shot while driving Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Maywood.

Tavin Mlller, 19, was driving a 1998 Mercedes in the 600 block of South 19th Avenue in Maywood about 1:30 p.m. when a male in a hoodie started shooting at him, according to a statement from Maywood police.

Miller was shot three times in the right leg and twice in the left leg and drove himself to the Bellwood Police Department, police said. The Bellwood Fire Department then transported him to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (708) 450-4471.