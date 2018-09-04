Man shot near Aurora

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night near west suburban Aurora.

The 21-year-old ma exited a home about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Summit Avenue in unincorporated Aurora Township when someone shot him, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

An acquaintance took him to a hospital, where he was treated for an injury that was not thought to be life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call detectives at (630) 444-1103.