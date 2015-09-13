Man shot nine times in Uptown, takes himself to hospital

A 24-year-old man suffered nine gunshot wounds in an Uptown neighborhood attack Sunday afternoon on the North Side.

He was outside about 12:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Ainslie when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot nine times in the right side of his torso and leg, but he managed to get himself to Weiss Memorial Hospital. His condition stabilized, police said.

The man has documented gang ties, police said.