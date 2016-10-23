Our Pledge To You

10/23/2016, 07:28am

Man wounded in North Side shooting

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot early Sunday on the North Side.

At 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old got into an argument with another male in the 2200 block of North Ashland when the suspect fired shots, striking the man in the leg, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then left the scene in a vehicle.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

