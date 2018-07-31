Man shot outside Gary apartment complex

A man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Gary, Indiana.

Gary police were called to Methodist Hospital Northlake for reports of a gunshot victim, according to a statement from police. Officers arrived to find the 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The man, who lives in Hammond, Indiana, told investigators he had been shot near an apartment complex somewhere on East 21st Avenue, police said. He said he was in Gary to visit someone at the complex and someone shot him while he was outside.

Anyone with details about the shooting was asked to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.