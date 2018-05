Man shot, robbed, while taking out trash in South Chicago

A man was wounded in an armed robbery early Wednesday in South Chicago.

The 45-year-old was taking out his trash about 12:50 a.m. when two males got out of a blue vehicle and approached him in an alley in the 8700 block of South Manistee Avenue. The males announced a robbery and then shot the man in the foot, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.