Man shot, seriously wounded in Harvey drive-by shooting

Police investigate a shooting Thursday, May 10, 2018 in the 14500 block of Ashland Avenue in Harvey. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in a drive-by attack in south suburban Harvey.

The man was walking about 2 p.m. in the 14500 block of Ashland Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a passing vehicle, according to Harvey police spokesman Sean Howard.

Witnesses who were in the area described the vehicle as a Jeep.

The man was struck in his leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, but was expected to survive, Howard said.

Harvey police were investigating.