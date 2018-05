Man shot sitting in vehicle in Englewood

A man was shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old man was shot when a person emerged from a gangway and fired shots about 11 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Peoria, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the arm and the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in stable condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.