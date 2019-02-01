Man shot to death in Palatine apartment complex
A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in northwest suburban unincorporated Palatine.
The 20-year-old was shot about 4:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Norway Lane, the Cook County sheriff’s office and medical examiner’s office said.
Police responded and found the man outside in the Silver Lake apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he died, authorities said.
The Cook County sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.