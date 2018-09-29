Man shot to death behind his home in Aurora

A 24-year-old Aurora man was shot to death behind his home while sitting in a vehicle with a 21-year-old man when a third man approached them and fired several gunshots Friday evening in west suburban Aurora. | Google Maps

A 24-year-old man was shot to death behind his home Friday night in west suburban Aurora.

Rene Ibarra was in a car near his home in the 200 block of North Union Street with a 21-year-old man about 11:40 p.m. when a third man walked up to the vehicle, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, hitting Ibarra repeatedly, according to Aurora police.

The shooter then ran to a waiting, larger, light-colored SUV similar to a Cadillac Escalade, which took off northbound on Union Street to eastbound Liberty Street, police said.

The man with Ibarra started to drive him to a hospital, but he ended up flagging down an Aurora Fire Department ambulance at Flagg and Union streets, police said. Paramedics then took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police do not have a suspect description and have not identified a motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

Crime Stoppers callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward if their tip leads to any arrests.