Man shot to death by Waukegan cop tried to hit officer with vehicle: police

A man was fatally shot by a Waukegan police officer after allegedly trying to hit the officer with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in the north suburb.

Officers were called about 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Windhaven Drive over an “unknown problem,” according to a statement from Waukegan police. A responding officer spotted a vehicle in front of the house with two people inside.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the 35-year-old man behind the wheel “disobeyed orders to stop the vehicle and attempted to hit the officer with the vehicle,” according to police.

The officer fired multiple gunshots at the vehicle and hit the driver, police said. The vehicle continued to drive away until it crashed into a telephone pole a block away.

The man, who lived in Waukegan, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Lake County coroner’s office is expected to perform an autopsy on Monday afternoon.

His identity has not been released pending notification of his family.

The 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also taken to a hospital, police said.

The officer, a 20-year veteran, was also taken to a hospital for a “precautionary checkup” and has been placed on paid administrative leave, police said.

Illinois State Police is investigating the shooting but did not release further details Monday afternoon.