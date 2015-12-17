Man shot to death in Auburn Gresham

A man who was shot to death Thursday evening in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side has been identified.

Willie Clifton, 21, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds at 5:22 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Clifton, who lived in the 7900 block of South Wood Street, was dead at the scene, authorities said.