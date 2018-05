Man shot to death in Calumet City

A man was fatally shot early Monday in south suburban Calumet City.

Ernest Casanova, 35, of Calumet City, was shot in his neck about 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Gordon Street, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 11:02 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Tuesday ruled his death a homicide.

Calumet City police have not responded to a request for more information.