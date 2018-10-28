Man shot to death in Calumet City

A man was shot to death Saturday evening in south suburban Calumet City.

Marvin Davis, 26, was shot multiple times at 5:26 p.m. in the 400 Block of 155th Street in Calumet City , according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. He lived on the same block.

The coroner’s office was called to Franciscan Health at 5252 Hohman Avenue in Hammond, Indiana where Davis was pronounced dead, officials said.

It was unclear where on the body Davis was shot.

His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.