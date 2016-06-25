Man shot to death in Gage Park

A 20-year-old man was shot to death Saturday evening in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Trayvon Wilson was washing in car about 7:15 p.m. in an alley in the 5800 block of South Maplewood when someone came up to him and fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Wilson, who lived on the same block as the shooting, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back, authorities said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m.