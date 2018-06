Man shot to death in Gary

A man was shot to death Tuesday in the 4200 block of East 10th Avenue in Gary. | Google Earth

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in northwest Indiana.

The 36-year-old was found on the ground with a gunshot wound about 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of East 10th Avenue in Gary, Indiana, according to Gary police.

The Merrillville resident was pronounced dead on the scene. The Lake County coroner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call detectives at (219) 755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.