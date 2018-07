Man shot to death in Gary home

3400 block of Pierce Street in Gary, Ind. | Google Earth

A man was shot to death in his home early Wednesday in Gary, Indiana.

Jessie Brown, 29, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds about 12:55 a.m. in his home in the 3400 block of Pierce Street, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Gary police, the Gary Fire Department and Lake County officials were investigating the death.