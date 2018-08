Man shot to death in Hobart

A man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in Hobart, Indiana.

Tracy Page, 64, was found dead in his home about 12:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 4th Street, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office found that he died from multiple gunshot wounds. It was not clear where on his body he was shot.

His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

No further information was immediately available.