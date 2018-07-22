07/22/2018, 02:36pm
Man shot to death in northwest Indiana
A 21-year-old man was shot about 12:40 p.m. July 22 in the 2700 block of Madison Street in Gary. | Google
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.
The 21-year-old was shot about 12:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Madison Street, according to Gary police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No further information was immediately made available.