Man shot to death in northwest Indiana

A 21-year-old man was shot about 12:40 p.m. July 22 in the 2700 block of Madison Street in Gary. | Google

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Gary, Indiana.

The 21-year-old was shot about 12:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Madison Street, according to Gary police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.