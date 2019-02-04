Man shot to death in northwest Indiana

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

The Lake County coroner’s office responded about 1:20 p.m. to an apartment in the 800 block of North County Line Road in Gary and found 21-year-old Cameron Briscoe suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Briscoe, who lived in the block, was pronounced dead less than an hour later, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.