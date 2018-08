Man shot to death in Robbins

A Robbins man died Sunday after being shot in the south suburb.

Jabari Jones, 21, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 4000 block of West 135th Place, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m. Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

A spokesperson for Robbins police was not immediately able to provide more information Monday.