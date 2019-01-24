Man shot to death while riding in car in Aurora

A man was shot to death Wednesday night in west suburban Aurora.

Daniel Perez-Alvarez, 18, was riding in a car about 9:50 p.m. in the 200 block of North Ohio Street in Aurora when someone in a passing vehicle fired gunshots, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Perez-Alvarez was hit and taken to a hospital, where he died at 12:17 a.m. Thursday, police said. The Kane County coroner’s office was expected to perform an autopsy on Thursday.

A 19-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were in the car with Perez-Alvarez at the time of the shooting. Police did not say whether any of them were injured in the shooting.

There was no description available for the suspects or the vehicle, according to police. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.