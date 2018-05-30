Man shot twice in his front yard in Rosemoor

A man walked into a hospital early Wednesday with gunshot wounds to his back and leg after being shot in his front yard in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 29-year-old man was standing in his yard when a man he didn’t know walked up and started firing shots at him at 1:24 a.m. in the 100 block of East 104th Street, police said.

He walked into Roseland Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the back and leg, police said. His condition had been stabilized.



Area South detectives were investigating.