Police: Man shot wheelman after being targeted in drive-by paintball attack

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly tracking down and shooting the driver of a car that was used to fire a paintball at him Friday morning in west suburban Aurora.

Malcolm Wheeler, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Aurora police.

Wheeler was walking his dog near his home about 1:30 p.m. when someone in the car shot a paintball at him, police said. Wheeler then grabbed a handgun from his car and went searching for the car.

After tracking the car to the 600 block of Conservatory Lane, Wheeler fired a single shot that grazed the head of the driver, an 18-year-old Naperville man, police said. Three other men who were in the car weren’t wounded.

One of the men drove the 18-year-old to an Aurora hospital, where he was treated for his wound, police said.

Wheeler was expected to appear in bond court on Sunday, police said.