Man shot while driving on Lakeshore Drive in Lake View

A man was shot while driving Sunday night in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

The 24-year-old man was driving a Jeep Cherokee northbound about 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Lakeshore Drive when a male in a black car fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left leg and drove himself to Northwestern University Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.