Man shot while playing basketball in Gary

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening in Gary, Indiana.

A23-year-old man was playing basketball at Tolleston Park when he heard gunshots and saw someone firing shots in his direction from a tan Chevrolet at 7:27 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 15th Avenue, according to Gary police.

The man tried to run away but was struck in the side by a bullet. He was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gary police Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.