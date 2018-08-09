Man shot while walking dog in Gary

A man was caught in the crossfire between two vehicles while walking his dog early Thursday in Gary, Indiana.

The 57-year-old was walking his dog about 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Bridge Street in Gary when he saw two vehicles turn northbound onto Bridge from 4th Avenue, according to a statement from Gary police. The occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other.

A bullet struck the man in the leg and he was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment, police said. Investigators were not able to find a crime scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.