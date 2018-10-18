Man sought in Oak Lawn carjacking: police

Oak Lawn police are warning residents about a carjacking that unfolded Wednesday afternoon in the west suburb.

About noon, a female was sitting in her gray 2017 Hyundai Velostar parked in the 6200 block of West 95th Street when a man opened her door and ordered her to the ground, according to a statement from Oak Lawn police.

She followed suit and the man took off in her car, police said. He did not display or hint at any weapons.

The suspects was described as a black man about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds and in his mid-twenties, police said. He was wearing a green sweater, blue jeans and burnt orange knit cap.

Anyone with information was asked to call Oak Lawn police at (708) 422-9292.