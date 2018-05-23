Man stabbed, robbed on Red Line in Uptown

A man was stabbed and robbed while riding on a CTA Red Line train early Wednesday in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The 25-year-old man was riding southbound on the train near the Red Line Argyle stop when a male he didn’t know walked up to him and stabbed him in the stomach at 2:03 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Argyle, Chicago Police said.

After stabbing him, the offender demanded the man give him his belongings. He did not take anything from him, but got off the train and headed in an unknown direction, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.