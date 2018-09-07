Man stabbed to death in Gary, woman in custody

A woman was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Thursday night in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called at 7:53 p.m. for reports of two people needing medical attention in the 900 block of North Wells Street in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police. They arrived to find a 28-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest and a 26-year-old woman with a stab wound to her right forearm.

They were both taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where the man, identified as Don W. Tuner Sr., died at 9:08 p.m., police and the Lake County coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The woman was treated at the hospital before being arrested and brought to the Gary Public Safety headquarters, police said. Possible charges against her were sent to the Lake County prosecutor’s office for review.

Anyone with further information about the case was asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.