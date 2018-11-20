Man stabbed to death in Waukegan home, wife arrested: police

A woman was in police custody Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing her husband to death in their north suburban Waukegan home.

Authorities got a call at 7:30 a.m. from a woman who said she had just stabbed her husband inside their home in the 4400 block of Swallowtail Drive, according to a statement from Waukegan police.

Officers arrived at the home to see the 47-year-old woman driving away in a black SUV, police said. Police pursued the SUV east on Belvidere Road until it came to a stop near the intersection with Knight Avenue.

The woman was taken into custody and was brought to a hospital with “serious, self-inflicted injuries,” police said. Her 38-year-old husband was found dead inside the home.

Their identities were withheld “until proper family notifications can be made and detectives can conclude their investigation,” police said. The Lake County coroner’s office was expected to perform an autopsy on the man on Wednesday.

The man’s death was being investigated as a domestic-related homicide and detectives considered his wife a suspect, police said. The investigation remained “open and active” and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.