Man steals cigarettes at gunpoint after Lake Bluff gas station declines card

Surveillance images of the suspect in an armed robbery Wednesday morning at a gas station in the 28700 block of Waukegan Road in Lake Bluff. | Lake County sheriff's office

A man robbed a gas station at gunpoint after his credit card was declined Wednesday morning in north suburban Lake Bluff.

The man walked into the gas station about 3:15 a.m. in the 28700 block of North Waukegan Road and tried to buy cigarettes and alcohol, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. He handed the clerk a credit card, which was declined.

After the card was declined, the man threatened the clerk, reached toward his waistband, showed a firearm and demanded cigarettes, the sheriff’s office said. He then took the cigarettes and ran away.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities released surveillance photos of him and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (847) 377-4147 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.