Man suffers graze wound in North Lawndale shooting

A man suffered a graze wound in a shooting Friday in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Harding about 3:50 p.m. when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a graze wound to the right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said the shooting might have been self-inflicted.