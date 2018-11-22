Man suspected of killing wife in Elk Grove Village death: police

An Elk Grove Village man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in his wife’s death that was initially believed to be stroke-related last month in the northwest suburb.

Timothy J. Zondlo, 53, was arrested Tuesday and faces one felony count after an investigation and autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office implied he inflicted fatal head trauma injuries on her, according to Elk Grove Village police. His bail was set at $1 million, according to Cook County inmate records.

About 2:50 p.m. Oct. 7, 46-year-old Karyn M. Zondlo was found half-conscious on the floor of her living room in the 900 block of Huntington Drive, police said. Witnesses told responders she was cleaning when she collapsed.

Karyn Zondlo was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center, where she was treated initially for a stroke, police said. She died the next day.

An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office eventually concluded the bleeding in her brain was not due to natural causes, police said. Police investigators interviewed witnesses, neighbors, family members and coworkers to pin Timothy Zondlo as the suspect.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 18, and if convicted, his maximum sentence would be 14 years of prison.