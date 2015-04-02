Man suspected of setting fires in university trash cans

Arson detectives are looking for a man suspected of setting fires in trash cans at DePaul and Roosevelt universities.

The incidents are primarily happening inside men’s bathrooms, according to an alert issued Thursday by Chicago Police Arson detectives.

The most recent incident happened 11:50 a.m. Thursday at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus, police said. About 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, a trash bin was reported on fire at Roosevelt University’s Loop campus.

Police are advising people to report suspicious activity and to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information should call the Bureau of Detectives’ Arson Unit at (312) 746-7618.