Man talked to 13-year-old girl, solicited sex from woman in Park Ridge: police

Authorities are looking for a man who tried to talk to a 13-year-old girl and solicited sex from a woman in two separate incidents Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

The man walked up to the girl about 3:15 p.m. in the 800 block of South Western in Park Ridge and tried to start a conversation with her, according to Park Ridge Police Deputy Chief Duane Mellema. He commented on the girl’s looks and said he found her attractive.

The girl did not respond and left the area to go into a home, Mellema said. The man also left the area.

About 4:40 p.m., he drove up to a 57-year-old woman in a silver Honda in the 900 block of South Western, Mellema said. He commented on the woman’s looks and propositioned her for sexual acts, which she declined. The man then drove away heading east and south.

The suspect was described as a man between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall with a medium build, according to Mellema. He had brown hair with a brown beard and was wearing black jeans and a long-sleeved black shirt.

Similar descriptions and “key language phrases” used in both encounters lead investigators to believe the suspect in both incidents was the same man, Mellema said. Police are working to identify the suspect and officers have been assigned to areas around Park Ridge schools during arrival and dismissal times.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 911.