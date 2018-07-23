Man, teen boy caught with loaded guns in Ford Heights: police

A man and a 17-year-old boy were charged after they were caught with loaded handguns July 21 in Ford Heights. | Cook County Sheriff's Office

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges after they were caught with loaded guns Saturday night in south suburban Ford Heights.

Officers were called for reports of people with handguns about 11:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. They arrived to find the man and the boy, who matched the descriptions given by the caller.

The suspects tried to run away but were both caught and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. While 19-year-old Deamonte Hurts was being arrested, a 9mm Taurus handgun with two loaded extended magazines fell from his waistband. The gun had been reported stolen from Gary, Indiana.

The 17-year-old also had a loaded .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun with an extended magazine in his waistband at the time of his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hurst, who lives in Chicago Heights, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, the sheriff’s office said. His bail was set at $15,000 and his next court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday in Markham.

The 17-year-old was also charged as a juvenile with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and had an active warrant for attempted murder at the time of his arrest, the sheriff’s office said.