Man used stolen credit cards at stores in Aurora: police

A surveillance image of a man who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at a 7-Eleven and Walgreens in Aurora | Aurora police

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly used stolen credit cards to shop at stores in west suburban Aurora.

Between about 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, several vehicles were burglarized in the 1700 block of Spring Mist Lane, according to Aurora police.

Credit cards that were stolen from one of those vehicles were later used to make purchases at a 7-Eleven in the 1600 block of Montgomery Road and a Walgreens in the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue, police said.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of the man who allegedly used the credit cards. It was not clear when the purchases were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.