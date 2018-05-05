Man videotaped girl, woman under doors of suburban fitting rooms: prosecutors

A man is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he used his cellphone to record videos of a woman and a girl undressing in a southwest suburban department store.

Associate Judge Mary C. Marubio on Saturday ordered the release of Christopher L. Polansky, 37, who was charged with unauthorized videotaping of a minor and disseminating unlawful video. She also barred him from using the internet or having any contact with either the woman or girl.

Polansky’s charges stem from two separate incidents on April 30 at a Kohl’s store at 13440 Archer Avenue in Lemont, court documents show.

A 17-year-old girl shopping for bras at Kohl’s was topless when she noticed a hand holding a cell phone camera under the fitting room door, Cook County prosecutors said at Polansky’s initial court hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

The girl screamed, leading two store employees to chase Polansky as he ran out of the store, prosecutors said.

The next day, officers looking at surveillance footage noticed the man was wearing what appeared to be a Target store uniform, prosecutors said. They went to the Target next door and showed a picture of the suspect to employees, who identified him as Polansky.

After his arrest, Polansky admitted to not only shooting video of the girl, but also another woman who was wearing only underwear in a changing room earlier in the day at the same store, prosecutors said. He told police he had sent the video of the woman to two friends on a smartphone application called Kik.

Polansky, of Chicago’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood, is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.