Man walks into hospital after being shot in South Chicago

A man was shot in the South Chicago neighborhood Thursday night.

About 9:30 p.m., the 20-year-old was walking in the 8000 block of South Brandon when another male shot him in the lower left leg, police said.

The man took himself to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

The man was being uncooperative with police and additional details were not available.