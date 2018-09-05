Man wanted for domestic battery arrested at traffic stop in Sandwich

A man who was wanted for domestic battery was arrested during a traffic stop Monday night in west suburban Sandwich, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:54 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Chicago Road and Somonauk Road and found that the driver, Michael E. Moody, 36, of Sandwich, had an active warrant for aggravated domestic battery, the sheriff’s office said.

Moody was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

He was also cited for not having a valid registration, authorities said.